Wrongful death lawsuit filed in deadly police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The estate for the man Albuquerque police killed while handcuffed in the back of a patrol unit is suing the city.

Matthew Garcia’s killing in 2024 sparked protests. Police arrested him at the Tewa Lodge during an APD drug enforcement sweep. But he was put in the back of a police unit before getting searched.

Later, police said he was reaching for a gun in his pants and there was a struggle with officers. Ultimately, police shot Garcia 10 times, killing him.

However, a new lawsuit claims officers recovered that gun before shooting Garcia. This lawsuit comes as APD has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, ending the federal oversight that began because of excessive use of force.

“Medina has used the Department of Justice as an excuse for sloppy policing. The officers literally say that to us in depositions,” said Frances Crockett, an attorney. “I’ll be curious to see what Medina has to say now that they’re gone, because he can’t use them as an excuse anymore.”

KOB 4 reached out to the mayor’s office and APD. A spokesperson for Mayor Tim Keller says they are going to crack down on problem properties across the city. Chief Medina’s spokesperson did not respond by our deadline Tuesday evening.

