You can fish for free this weekend in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is giving you the chance to go fishing for free this weekend.

You can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state this Saturday and Sunday. The department is also working with communities to host several family-friendly events:

Fifth Annual Outdoor Adventure Day

Liam Knight Pond in Corrales

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prizes for fishers age 17 and under for largest fish, smallest fish and catching a tagged fish Archery range and pellet gun range Registration begins at 7 a.m. More details here



Route 66 Children’s Fishing Day

Monastery Lake in Pecos

Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon Prizes for kids, family-friendly activities, local food vendors and food trucks More details here



Fish With a Cop

Young Park in Las Cruces

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon Las Cruces Police Department staff will teach casting skills, loan out fishing gear, bait hooks and help untangle lines Prizes, giveaways, food and music More details here



While the fishing and the events are free and open to anyone, you must observe the state’s rules and regulations, including bag limits (more details here).

For more information, including on places to fish, what to use, where to find family-friendly fishing tips on how to fish and more, visit the department’s website.