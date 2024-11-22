Young girl faces long recovery after DWI crash

A suspect is also behind bars, facing charges for the crash.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A young girl is out of the hospital and off of a ventilator but faces a long recovery after a crash involving a drunk driver in Santa Fe.

The family of six-year-old Jaylah Martinez said on their GoFundMe page that she was in the car with her dad and her 10-year-old cousin when an alleged drunk driver slammed into them.

Jaylah was unresponsive at the scene and had to be put into a medically-induced coma. Doctors found she suffered a fractured skull and had brain bleeding. Now, she is improving but the family says the road to recovery is still very long for her.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Dylan Michael Ortiz-Delgado. Witnesses told police he drove recklessly before the crash happened. Officers apprehended him at the scene and arrested him after he allegedly tried to disarm one of them.

Ortiz-Delgado now faces charges of DWI, attempting to disarm a police officer and reckless driving. According to police, he has been arrested for DWI two other times.

