Trump becomes third US president to be impeached

"We're talking about a president who abused the power of the presidency for his own political gain, risking our national security and putting the integrity of the next election at risk," Haaland said.

Two hundred thirty voted in favor of impeaching the president on Article 1- Abuse of Power. One hundred ninety-seven voted against Article 1.

Democrats also accused the president of obstructing Congress from investigating the allegations. The 17 witnesses who testified did so despite orders from the White House to not participate in the impeachment process.

A vote was underway on Article 2 - Obstruction of Congress.

A trial will take place in the U.S. Senate to decide whether Pres. Trump should be removed from office.

No U.S. president has ever been removed from office. Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson were both impeached. However, there were not enough votes in the U.S. Senate to remove them from office.