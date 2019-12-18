Trump becomes third US president to be impeached | KOB 4
Trump becomes third US president to be impeached

Joshua Panas
Updated: December 18, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: December 18, 2019 02:36 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

President Trump faced two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. All three of New Mexico's representatives, Democrats Xochitl Torres Small, Deb Haaland and Ben Ray Lujan, voted in favor of impeachment. 

"The president's behavior is so blatantly wrong that ignoring his abuses of power would be abdicating the oath we made to protect this country and uphold our constitution," Lujan said. 

Democrats accused the president abusing the power of the presidency by withholding roughly $400 million in security aide from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden, the former vice president who is running for the Democratic nomination for president.

"We're talking about a president who abused the power of the presidency for his own political gain, risking our national security and putting the integrity of the next election at risk," Haaland said.

Two hundred thirty voted in favor of impeaching the president on Article 1- Abuse of Power. One hundred ninety-seven voted against Article 1.  

Democrats also accused the president of obstructing Congress from investigating the allegations. The 17 witnesses who testified did so despite orders from the White House to not participate in the impeachment process. 

A vote was underway on Article 2 - Obstruction of Congress. 

A trial will take place in the U.S. Senate to decide whether Pres. Trump should be removed from office. 

No U.S. president has ever been removed from office. Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson were both impeached. However, there were not enough votes in the U.S. Senate to remove them from office.


