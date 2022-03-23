Unexpected winter weather blast leaves behind a windy Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, many in the area woke up to a couple of inches on the snow as a blast of winter weather unexpectedly hit the region overnight.

The snow began around 11 p.m. Tuesday and ended early Wednesday. The Sunport received 3.1 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service while places such as Edgewood received as much as 6.1 inches. 3.9 inches was also reported Tuesday night in Santa Fe.