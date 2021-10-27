UNM Homecoming returns Oct. 30 through Nov. 6

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pack is back this weekend as UNM's Homecoming kicks off Oct. 30.
The first big event is the Black Alumni Chapter Cookout at 12 p.m. in the Karen A. Abraham Courtyard at Hodgin Hall.
This year's events include a happy hour, a virtual wine tasting, a virtual paint night, the annual Dinner en Rouge: A Night of the Arts and the Nov. 6 football game against UNLV to cap off Homecoming.
All individuals are required to wear a mask at all indoor events.
For more details, click the 4Links tab to find a link to the Homecoming website or view Colton Shone's interview with UNM Alumni Relations Associate Director Katie Williams.
