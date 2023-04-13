1 dead, 3 hurt at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

By The Associated Press
Balloons from a memorial for Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was shot and killed the previous day, are stuck in a tree after a shooting broke out during a memorial at McCormick Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Multiple people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.(Corryn Brock/The Journal-Gazette via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Corryn Brock]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — One person died and three people were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock said one of the men died. He did not have additional information on the conditions of the others.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

