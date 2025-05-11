1 killed, 32 injured in collision of bus and SUV on Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and 32 people were injured, including two critically, when a tour bus and a sport utility vehicle collided on a Los Angeles freeway early Sunday, officials said.

The occupant of the SUV died after the vehicle became engulfed in flames following the crash just after 5 a.m. in the Hacienda Heights area, California Highway Patrol Officer Zachary Salazar said.

Salazar said 32 people were taken to hospitals, including the two in critical condition. The remaining people transported had injuries ranging from moderate to minor, he said.

He said the cause of the collision was being investigated.

There was significant damage to the front of the bus, including a shattered windshield. The L.A. County Fire Department said the fire did not spread to the bus.

Salazar said 63 people were aboard the bus, including the driver. He said 31 people were able to leave the scene in a separate bus.

The bus was headed from a casino outside of Los Angeles to the Koreatown neighborhood of the city, officials said.

