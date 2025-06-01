1 officer killed, 1 wounded and another man dead in Los Angeles County shooting

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (AP) — An officer was killed and another wounded while responding to a report of a man shooting rounds with a rifle and a wounded and unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk in a city east of Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

When the officers arrived to the scene Saturday night, they were “met by gunfire,” and at least one officer returned fire, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said.

An adult male suspect was wounded but has been taken into custody, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Sunday, the department said in a statement.

Officials on Sunday identified the slain officer as Samuel Riveros. The man found wounded on the sidewalk was taken to a hospital where he died. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Luna and Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert López held a news conference shortly after the shooting.

FILE - A roll of police tape is left on the windshield of a Los Angeles County sheriff's vehicle in the parking lot of its training academy in Whittier, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong

López said the officer who was killed was an “amazing man” who liked snowboarding and traveled to see Dodger games across the United States.

The injured officer is in good condition and with his family, he added.

“It’s extremely tragic to have to deal with this,” López said.

It is unclear how many shots were fired, but the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

