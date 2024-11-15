12 decomposing bodies found inside a Georgia funeral home have been identified

DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — Twelve remains found in a south Georgia funeral home after its owner was arrested and charged with neglecting the corpses have been identified, officials announced Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still trying to identify another six remains. The agency is also trying to make sure officials sent families the correct cremains and figure out whether the ashes are actually human remains after concerns that they might not be. A statement from the bureau said the timeframe of the investigation is unknown.

“It is complex and requires many resources, such as agents, scientists, and intelligence analysts, as well as coordination with other state agencies,” the statement said of the investigation.

The statement also said the agency has provided families “with the necessary information for them to finalize arrangements for their loved ones.”

Deputies found 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition last month while serving an eviction notice at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Services in Douglas, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. The owner, Chris Lee Johnson, 39, was initially charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body, according the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson didn’t store the bodies properly, resulting in “serious disfigurement.” A judge said Johnson would not be released from jail before his trial due to the severity of his charges and because additional charges might be filed.

Johnson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone call requesting comment.

Johnson’s funeral home passed an inspection by the secretary of state’s office even though his funeral director, embalming, and establishment licenses had expired, local news outlets reported. The office had also received complaints about Johnson’s services that have not been investigated.

Families who used Johnson’s services told local news outlets that they received ashes that may not have belonged to their relatives.

Johnson was first ordered to leave the building in May because of unpaid rent but successfully appealed after making $9,000 in overdue payments. The second eviction order came after he missed rent payments for July and August.

