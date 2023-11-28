14-year-old boy charged with murder after stabbing at NC school kills 1 student, injures another

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a North Carolina high school that left one student dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

The stabbing happened during a fight at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday morning, Raleigh police said in a news release. Officers and school security responded to a report of a stabbing around 11 a.m. and two teens were taken to a local hospital. A 15-year-old student died and a 16-year-old was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police and school officials said late Monday.

The 14-year-old was charged with murder on a juvenile petition, Raleigh police said. The teen was a student at the school, police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo said.

Officials haven’t released the name of the student who died.

Schools should be a safe haven for students and staff and all safety processes and protocols will be reviewed, Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor said at a news conference Monday.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine getting that call,” Taylor said. “I just cannot imagine that.”

School officials announced that the school would be closed Tuesday.

