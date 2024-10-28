2 are killed when powered parachute aircraft flips while landing

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A powered parachute aircraft flipped while landing in Kentucky, killing the two people aboard, authorities said.

The small aircraft crashed Sunday in Nicholasville, south of Lexington, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office said on social media. The man and woman aboard the aircraft were killed, Sheriff Kevin Grimes said at a news conference.

The aircraft, called a Buckeye Dream Machine, flipped over while landing around 5:45 p.m., according to early information gathered by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating. A preliminary report is expected in about 30 days.

