2 officers on Florida’s Space Coast wounded, doing ‘OK’

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Two police officers along Florida’s Space Coast were wounded and had non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday during what authorities described as “an active incident.”

The wounded officers from the Palm Bay Police Department were being treated at a nearby hospital. The agency’s police chief told Florida Today that the officer were doing “OK.”

In social media posts, the police department asked residents to avoid the neighborhood in northeast Palm Bay where the the officers were hurt.

“There is no threat to the public at this time,” the posts said.

A spokeswoman for the police department didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry.

Palm Bay is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Orlando.

