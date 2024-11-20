2 police officers shot in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two police officers were shot Tuesday night in Louisville, authorities said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a post on social media that the officers were shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Both were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Police did not give details on their condition.

Police had a heavy police presence at the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

