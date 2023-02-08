2nd Indiana officer out of hospital after being shot

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — The second of two southern Indiana police officers shot during a weekend traffic stop has been released from a hospital, a local sheriff said Wednesday.

Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson was released from IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day said in a post on Facebook.

The other wounded officer, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades, left a hospital Sunday.

“We pray for their continued healing,” Day said.

Rhoades was shot twice and Anderson once on Sunday. Both officers fired at the suspect, identified by police as Anthony Richmond, 29, of West Baden Springs, who died at the scene in Mitchell, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis., according to Indiana State Police.

Richmond fired several shots before he was killed, police said.

Richmond fled on foot from officers as they were trying to handcuff him following the discovery of drugs in his car that had been stopped for a traffic violation, police said.

When officers caught up with Richmond, he resisted arrest before he pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers “at point blank-range,” state police said Sunday in a news release.

Either Rhoades or Anderson was able to return fire, killing Richmond, state police said.

State police are investigating the shooting, which was captured on the officers’ body cameras. Investigators were reviewing that footage, police said.

