2nd of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA (AP) — The second of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month has been captured, authorities said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers arrested Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, just before 3 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Atlanta. The sheriff’s office did not provide any other information about the arrest.

Sheriff David Davis said last month that Anderson, 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes and 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell had escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16. Stokes was captured Oct. 26, but the other two remained on the run.

Also Friday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 32-year-old woman they said hindered Anderson’s capture. Tymesha Ceiarra Timley was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday and was booked into the Bibb County jail, where she was being held without bond. The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details.

Timley is charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal. It was not immediately clear whether she had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Video footage from the day of the escape showed a blue Dodge Challenger that had been just outside the jail hours before the escape and appeared to show someone tampering with the fence. That person then brought some items into the enclosed area, and the sheriff said investigators believe the items were used to help the men escape.

Davis said just after the escape that it wasn’t clear whether the four men left the jail in that car or in another vehicle or whether they left on foot. The sheriff’s office said the car was found abandoned Friday in the parking lot of a Macon supermarket.

Bibb County deputies arrested a man last month and charged him with auto theft, saying he stole a Dodge Challenger from a rental car agency a week before the escape, which he was also charged with aiding.

