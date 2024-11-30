3 people wounded in Black Friday shooting at mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three people were wounded in a shooting at an Arkansas mall on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, authorities said.

Little Rock police called the shooting at Park Plaza an isolated incident rather than an active shooter situation.

Chief Heath Helton said in an afternoon news conference that responding officers found one wounded person at the scene and two others arrived at a hospital later. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement that two people were involved in the shooting, but no arrests were immediately announced.

