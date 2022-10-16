4 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta university library

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Center’s Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 a.m. when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said.

A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

Atlanta police said multiple people were shot. One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center’s consortium of historically Black colleges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.