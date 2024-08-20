A 2-year-old accidentally shot and wounded his mother’s boyfriend, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 2-year-old Virginia boy accidentally shot his mother’s boyfriend, critically wounding him, police said Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was getting ready to leave the house Monday morning and had put the gun on a nearby chair when the toddler accidentally fired the gun, Chesterfield County Police spokesperson Liz Caroon said. The boy wasn’t injured, she said.

The man remained in critical condition at a hospital on Tuesday, according to police, who have not released the names of those involved.

