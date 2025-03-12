A baby sea lion performs rhythmic gymnastics feats in Washington state

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A baby sea lion toting an artificial kelp strip was filmed performing intricate rhythmic gymnastics-esque circles through the waters of an aquarium in Washington state.

Although only 9 months old and still reliant on her mother’s milk, Pepper has become the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s most acrobatic sea lion, said Noelle Tremonti, a staff biologist for the aquarium.

“We always joke a little bit that she’s acting as a ribbon dancer because it does look so artistic under the water and shockingly beautiful under the water as well,” she said. “But also just makes me really happy to see her interacting with enrichment in such a focused way.”

The dizzying circles performed in Tacoma, Washington, about 34 miles (55 kilometers) south of Seattle, last month are part of the sea lion’s many enrichment activities. The strips help the pup learn how to interact with kelp, which it would be around a lot in its natural environment, and how to explore its environment using its mouth, said Tremonti.

The strip, which is made out of heavy duty felt material, is just small enough for Pepper to grab and manipulate, said Tremonti. In the video, the sea lion pulls it with its flipper while chasing the tail end to create the graceful circles and later clamps down on the strip with its mouth.

This photo provided by Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium shows sea lion pup named Pepper on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at the the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Katie G. Cotterill

Pepper was the first sea lion born at the aquarium in its 120-year history. Now 74 pounds (33.5 kilograms), it recently ate its first fish, although it mostly just likes to play with them.

But the playful and inquisitive sea lion’s favorite activity is flipping around with kelp strips.

“She will dedicate a good portion of her day to finding different things to do with the kelp strips,” said Tremonti. “It’s really fun to watch.”

