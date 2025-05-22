A music talent agency says 3 employees died on a plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The music agency Sound Talent Group said Thursday that three of its employees died on the private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood.

The dead include Dave Shapiro, the agency’s co-founder. Shapiro is listed as the owner of the plane and has a pilot’s license, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sound Talent Group has represented artists including Hanson, Sum 41 and Vanessa Carlton.

The agency didn’t share the names of the other two employees who died.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull

Shapiro also owned a flight school called Velocity Aviation and a record label, Velocity Records, according to his LinkedIn page.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A private jet crashed into a neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing in San Diego during foggy weather early Thursday, killing two people and igniting at least one home and numerous vehicles parked on the street.

Authorities couldn’t say definitively if both of the dead were on the plane. It’s unknown how many were on board the plane, which could hold as many as 10 people, Assistant San Diego Fire Chief Dan Eddy said at a news conference.

Several people were injured while trying to flee as flames raced down a single street after the crash just before 4 a.m. in the Murphy Canyon, the largest neighborhood of Navy-owned housing in the country. Others were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

A neighborhood is left looking like a war zone

At least one home was destroyed with its front heavily burned and its roof partially collapsed. About 10 others suffered damage at the site where half a dozen vehicles were melted and scorched into burned shells.

Ariya Waterworth said she woke up to a “whooshing sound” and then saw a giant fireball outside. She screamed for help as firefighters arrived and helped her get out with her two children and their family dog.

One of the family’s cars was “completely disintegrated,” and the other had extensive damage. Her yard was littered with plane parts, broken glass and debris.

“I definitely do feel blessed because we’ve been spared,” she said.

San Diego police officer Anthony Carrasco said five people from a single family were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after evacuating to a nearby school. Another person was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained while climbing out of a window trying to flee. Two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

At least 100 residents were evacuated, police said, with surrounding blocks cordoned off with yellow police tape and checkpoints. Jet fuel rolled down Salmon Street hours after the crash. The smell of fuel lingered in the air while authorities worked to extinguish one stubborn car fire that sent smoke billowing up.

“I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

The plane originates from a small New Jersey airport

San Diego officials haven’t released details about the plane but said it was a flight from the Midwest.

The flight tracking site FlightAware lists a Cessna Citation II jet scheduled to arrive at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive airport in San Diego at 3:47 a.m. from the small Colonel James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas. Officials at the Kansas airport said it made a fueling stop in Wichita. The flight, according to FlightAware, originated Wednesday night in Teterboro, New Jersey, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Manhattan and is an airfield frequently used by private and corporate jets.

Audio recorded by www.liveATC.net includes a brief transmission from the pilot calling out that he was on final approach to the Montgomery-Gibbs airport and was about three miles out at 3:45 a.m.

The plane is owned by Daviation LLC, based in Alaska, and its owner held a pilot’s license, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Public records show the owner also had at least one address in San Diego. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately reach the owner, his family or business partners.

Rescuers help residents and pets escape

Christopher Moore, who lives one street over from the crash site, said he and his wife were awakened by a loud bang. They grabbed their three young boys and ran out of the house. On their way out of the neighborhood, they saw a car engulfed in flames.

“It was definitely horrifying for sure, but sometimes you’ve just got to drop your head and get to safety,” he said.

Police officers rescued multiple animals, including three husky puppies that were rolled away in a wagon. A few blocks away, families, including Moore’s, stood in a parking lot waiting to learn when they could return to their homes.

The weather may have played a role in the crash

Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed. “You could barely see in front of you,” he said. Officials were looking into whether the plane had clipped a power line before crashing into the neighborhood that is about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the Montgomery-Gibbs airport.

City Councilmember Raoul Castillo said residents told him dramatic stories “about military families helping military families out of their homes, jumping out of windows and avoiding fire.”

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

At that hour and in foggy weather, the plane was likely operating on an instrument flight rules plan, which is typically used during reduced visibility, said Barry Newman, a board-certified aviation attorney.

However, for that airport, once the aircraft reaches 673 feet (205 meters), the pilot also has to rely on his sight.

“If a pilot descends to that level and he can’t see the runway, he has to call for a missed approach or divert to another airport,” Newman said.

In October 2021, a twin-engine plane plowed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes. It was preparing to land at the airport.

In December 2008, a U.S. Marine Corps fighter jet slammed into a house in San Diego’s University City neighborhood, causing an explosion that killed four people inside. The Marine Corps blamed the crash on mechanical failure and human error.

Associated Press journalists Javier Arciga in San Diego; Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

