A NYC subway conductor was slashed in the neck. Transit workers want better protections on rails

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a man who slashed a subway conductor in the neck as the union representing transit workers is calling for better protections on the rails.

The Transportation Workers Union Local 100 said the attack happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday as a southbound A train was pulling into a station in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Conductor Alton Scott was slashed in the neck as he put his head out a window to make sure the track was clear, the union said.

The 59-year-old transit worker was taken to Brookdale University Hospital where he received 34 stitches to close the deep gash and is now recovering at home, according to the union.

Police said Thursday no arrests have been made.

Richard Davis, the union’s president, said in a statement that the attack highlights the dangers faced daily by transit workers. He also urged members to stay vigilant as the suspect remains at large.

“We’re facing heinous crimes and brutal assaults. Enough is enough,” Davis said.

Alina Ramirez, a union spokesperson, stressed that the union did not authorize any official work stoppage or slowdown, despite claims posted on social media.

She said members working on the subway line where the attack occurred reported for work as usual Thursday but remained “on standby” in the hours after the attack until they received safety assurances from transit management, as is typical following such incidents.

Ramirez said workers have since resumed normal operations on the subway line.

Spokespersons for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Thursday, but the agency reported severe delays on the A line during the morning rush hour commute.

“We’re running as much service as we can with the train crews we have available,” the agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, as it encouraged riders to seek travel alternatives.

The MTA has also been experimenting with installing physical barriers such as orange rubber poles at some subway stops to deter attacks on subway conductors.

