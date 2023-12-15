A plane hit powerlines over I-26 in North Carolina and burst into flames. Nobody was seriously hurt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A small plane crashed on a western North Carolina highway and caught fire Thursday night, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A single-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport around 8:15 p.m. with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The private plane was descending over I-26 to land at the airport when it hit power lines and a tractor-trailer, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a statement. The two people aboard the plane were able to get out before it caught fire, with only minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt, the highway patrol said.

The interstate reopened Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Emergency responders work the scene of a a small plane that crashed on Interstate 26 West, late Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 near Asheville, N.C. The small plane crashed near Asheville Regional Airport and caught fire Thursday night, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries, authorities said. (Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Angela Wilhelm

