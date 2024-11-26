A police officer has been killed and a suspect wounded in a shooting in North Texas

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A police officer was killed and a suspect wounded during a shooting in North Texas, police said Tuesday.

Police Chief Chris Smith said Officer Cooper Dawson died in a hospital following the shooting Monday night in Greenville, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Dawson was ambushed during a foot chase following an attempted traffic stop, Smith said. Dawson returned fire and hit the suspect, who was hospitalized.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Cooper Dawson, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect our community,” Smith said in a statement.

“We ask that you keep Officer Dawson’s family, our department, and the Greenville community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Smith said.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or details about the suspect’s condition.

