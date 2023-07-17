A St. Louis area police officer is charged with kidnapping and beating a man until his jaw broke

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer charged with assault and kidnapping for allegedly beating a man until his jaw broke was arrested Monday, St. Louis County police said.

The charges stem from a July 4 arrest that Northwoods officer Samuel Davis made without informing dispatchers or writing a report, according to the probable cause statement.

St. Louis County police said Davis, 26, handcuffed a man, then turned off his own body camera before driving him to a secluded spot outside the north St. Louis town. Davis then pepper-sprayed the man, beat him with a baton and told him not to return to Northwoods.

A witness called 911 after finding the bloodied man. Police said the victim’s jaw was broken, among other serious injuries.

St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell issued a warrant for Davis’ arrest Friday, and police arrested him Monday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“These actions put a black eye on all law enforcement officer who are doing their jobs the right way and who are tired of their profession being dragged through the mud because of the bad actions of a few,” Bell said in a statement.

St. Louis County police said Davis is being extradited to St. Louis, where he will be held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Online court records and the names of any lawyers representing Davis were not immediately available Monday.

Northwoods police Chief Dennis Shireff told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Davis has been suspended as the investigation plays out. Calls The Associated Press made to the Northwoods mayor and police department were not immediately returned Monday.

