A utility investigated but didn’t find a gas leak before a fatal Maryland house explosion

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A technician responding to a power outage at a Maryland home and a neighbor both reported smelling gas the night before the residence exploded, killing two people, but a leak wasn’t initially found, according to a report released by national investigators Wednesday.

The home in Bel Air, Maryland, exploded on the morning of Aug. 11, killing the homeowner and a contractor. Three people were injured, including a second contractor.

Baltimore Gas and Electric’s service technician who responded to the initial power outage the evening before reported an outside gas odor to a dispatcher, according to the National Transportation Safety Board report. A neighbor also reported “smelling a strong gas odor” about two-tenths of a mile from the home, but the gas company didn’t find a leak, the report said.

In an interview with NTSB investigators, another worker stated that he smelled gas in front of the home about 6:05 a.m., immediately before the explosion.

In a statement after the NTSB report was released, Baltimore Gas and Electric said it has recently taken steps “to enhance the safety and reliability of our system, and the safety and performance of our dedicated and highly skilled employees and contractors.”

The company said those steps include implementing refresher trainings to reemphasize safety measures and gas and electric emergency processes. They also include increased oversight of emergency customer calls to the company and reinforcing procedures to ensure employees can maintain the safety of the gas and electric systems.

“BGE is committed to reinforcing and improving our safety-first culture for our customers, employees, contractors, and entire service area,” the company said.

Before NTSB investigators arrived, Baltimore Gas and Electric completed a pressure test, the report said. The utility also recovered damaged electrical service lines and the plastic service line with a hole on the bottom. The preliminary NTSB report said the operating pressure of the gas system at the time of the explosion was below the maximum allowable.

NTSB investigators examined the site, reviewed BGE’s operational procedures, gathered documentation, conducted interviews, and recovered physical evidence. Investigators also examined the remaining gas and electrical facilities to the home.

“Future investigative activity will focus on BGE’s construction practices, its process for recording and responding to odor complaints, and its pipeline safety management system, as well as other causal factors,” the report said.

Ray Corkran Jr., the 73-year-old homeowner, died in the Sunday morning explosion. Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado, a 35-year-old contracted utility employee with BGE, also died.

Neighbors in the vicinity reported a variety of damage to their homes from the explosion, and some were displaced. More than 60 first responders from various agencies arrived at the scene.

