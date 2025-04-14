A Venezuelan man was tackled in a New Hampshire courthouse and sent by ICE to Texas

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Venezuelan man facing misdemeanor charges in New Hampshire was apprehended in a courthouse by federal agents who also knocked over a bystander as they tackled him.

Recently released security camera footage from Nashua Circuit Court shows two agents throwing Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez to the floor and handcuffing him on Feb. 20. An older man using a cane to walk also ended up flat on his back.

Marquez Colmenarez, 33, had been charged Feb. 9 with drunken driving, driving without a license and failing to provide information after an accident. He was heading to his arraignment on those charges when he was apprehended, Nashua Police say.

Jared Neff, the court liaison officer for the Hudson Police Department, said he was in the prosecutor’s office when he heard a loud commotion near the elevators.

“There were voices yelling ‘Stop!’ and then a loud ‘bang’ which sounded like people had fallen on the ground and were actively fighting and struggling,” he wrote in an incident report.

In this image made from video provided by New Hampshire Judicial Branch on Monday, April 14, 2025, ICE agents show their ID's at a courthouse in Nashua, N.H., on Feb. 20, 2025. (New Hampshire Judicial Branch via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Neff said he helped restrain Marquez Colmenarez, whom he described as actively resisting attempts to handcuff him. The agents were working on orders to detain immigrants in the country illegally, Neff said. They told Neff they had tried to detain Marquez Colmenarez quietly in the elevator, but he had fled.

A judge later issued a bench warrant after he failed to appear for his arraignment. The prosecutor handling the case wasn’t contacted by federal agents before the arraignment and didn’t witness the arrest, police said.

As of Monday, Colmenaraz was being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas, according to an online database. The agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Immigration officers were a growing presence at courthouses during President Donald Trump’s first term, prompting pushback from judges and other local officials. The president has gone further in his second term by repealing a policy in place since 2011 for agents to generally avoid such places as schools, houses of worship and hospitals.

Under current policy, immigration officials can make arrests “in or near courthouses when they have credible information that leads them to believe the targeted alien(s) is or will be present” and as long as they are not prohibited from doing so by state or local law.

In Boston, an ICE agent was held in contempt last month after he detained a suspect while he was on trial.

