A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees capsizes off Indonesia’s coast

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian search and rescue ship located a capsized wooden boat that had been carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees, and began pulling survivors who had been standing on its hull to safety Thursday.

An AP photographer aboard the rescue ship said 10 people had been taken aboard local fishing boats and another 59 were being saved by the Indonesian craft.

Men, women and children, weak and soaked from the night’s rain, wept as the rescue operation got underway and people were taken aboard a rubber dinghy to the rescue boat.

