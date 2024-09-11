A wrongful death settlement doesn’t end an investigation into a toddler’s disappearance

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A settlement that led to the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit hasn’t ended a criminal investigation into a toddler’s disappearance from her father’s home in Maine where blood was found more than a decade ago.

Trista Reynolds, who is the mother of Ayla Reynolds, reached a settlement that brought her civil lawsuit against the girl’s father, Justin DiPietro, and his sister and mother to a conclusion last month. Terms were not disclosed.

But that doesn’t change the status of the criminal investigation. “The investigation is still active, and detectives continue to follow up on any and all leads,” spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday.

A 911 call in December 2011 alerted police that Ayla was not in her bed, triggering what became the state’s largest and most expensive criminal investigation. The disappearance prompted a massive search by Waterville, Maine, and state police, game wardens, and FBI agents who canvassed neighborhoods and lowered several streams. A judge declared her legally dead in 2017.

Justin DiPietro has maintained his innocence, but investigators cast doubt on his claim that she was abducted. His sister was with him in the home on the night she disappeared. His mother owned the home.

FILE - This undated photo provided by Trista Reynolds shows Ayla Reynolds, her daughter, who went missing in December 2011 from her father's home in Waterville, Maine. (AP Photo/Trista Reynolds, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

When she disappeared, the 22-month-old blond, blue-eyed toddler was wearing pajamas with the words “daddy’s princess” on the front. One of her arms was broken and in a soft cast.

When the civil lawsuit was announced in 2018, lawyers for Trista Reynolds said part of the goal was to learn more details about the case through the process. Reynolds said at a news conference Justin DiPietro, whose last known location was California, must tell the truth. “You can’t hide from this forever,” she said at the time.

The three DiPietros were sued for wrongful death, pain and suffering and interference with a body. Justin DiPietro was also charged with breach of his parental duty to protect his daughter. His lawyer didn’t return messages.

