Aaron Hernandez’s brother pleads guilty to threatening a shooting at UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening to carry out a shooting at the University of Connecticut and to kill three people outside of the state, including a judge, in 2023, federal prosecutors said.

Hernandez, 38, who went by “DJ” while playing football for UConn in the mid-2000s, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure, which carries up to five years in prison. Sentencing was set for Feb. 6.

His public defender did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday. A woman who answered a phone number for his mother, Terri Hernandez, declined to comment.

Terri Hernandez told police around the time of his arrest in Bristol last year that he had deteriorating mental health problems including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Dennis Hernandez was shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody after he came out of his sister’s house with his arms raised, yelling “shoot me” and threatening to harm officers, police said.

Federal prosecutors said Hernandez threatened a shooting at UConn’s main campus in Storrs in July 2023 while messaging another person on Facebook.

“I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything,” Hernandez wrote, according to court documents. “And don’t give a (expletive) who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for years now and now it’s others people turn. I’m prepared to give my life. … Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.”

Court filings said Hernandez was struggling financially, was frustrated at seeing other people get hired as football coaches and felt owed by UConn. He played quarterback and wide receiver for the Huskies.

Police said Hernandez had driven to the UConn campus and to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he once served as quarterbacks coach, to “map the schools out” for a shooting.

Also in July 2023, prosecutors said Hernandez made multiple Facebook posts threatening to harm or kill three people who live out of Connecticut, including a state court judge.

Hernandez has pending charges in state court in Connecticut in connection with an incident outside ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol. He was arrested in March 2023 on misdemeanor breach of peace charges after police say he threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto ESPN’s property before leaving.

“To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” the note said, according to police.

Authorities said Hernandez was angry with people he believed were profiting from the death of his younger brother. Aaron Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a murder sentence.

