Amtrak service along parts of the Northeast corridor resumes after disruptions on 2 days

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service along sections of the Northeast corridor resumed Wednesday after disruptions on two consecutive days.

Service between New York and New Haven, Connecticut, was restored about 24 hours after it was suspended because of a fire near a train route in New York City.

Service also resumed between Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware, after downed wires halted trains Wednesday, though Amtrak said customers should expect delays of at least 30 minutes due to single-track conditions. Crews were working to fully restore service.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said service between New York and New Haven resumed at around 3 p.m. The service was halted Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out along tracks in the Bronx.

A spokesperson for the utility Con Edison said the fire started when Amtrak employees were working on a high-voltage feeder cable and a transformer. The fire spread to a nearby warehouse and to a Con Edison substation parking lot, damaging three cars, spokesperson Philip O’Brien said.

Another Con Edison spokesperson referred questions about the fire to Amtrak on Wednesday.

Amtrak officials said in their statement that railroad personnel were assessing and repairing damage to the tracks from the fire.

