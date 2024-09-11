AP PHOTOS: As wildfires burn in California, firefighters work to squelch the flames

Wildfires raged across parts of Southern California this week, forcing thousands of people to evacuate, damaging homes and creating multiple areas where firefighters had to try to confront the flames—all at the same time.

In Wrightwood, a small mountain community in San Bernardino County, firefighters responded as fire erupted near homes, the landscape engulfed in fire. Known as the Bridge Fire, it is one of three major wildfires currently burning in Southern California.

Another blaze in Orange County, called the Airport Fire, also quickly spread. Firefighters battled back the flames on the ground and by helicopter, pouring water over the blaze. Elsewhere, a car was enveloped in embers, while others were left abandoned and destroyed. And what was left of a charred tricycle sunk into ashy ground.

Once green landscapes have been turned to gray: the Line Fire, also in San Bernardino County, scorched the ground, leaving barren black forests in its wake where only leafless, burnt trees remained. Behind them, an orange glow signaled the fire was still singing the nearby earth.

In the mountain community of Running Springs, horses huddled together in a pen as fire and smoke filled the air around them. Around 25 miles (40 kilometers) south, in Mentone, people watched as the fire advanced toward their homes.

So far this year, California has seen nearly three times as much acreage burn than during all of 2023.

