AP PHOTOS: Catching a glimpse of the queen over the decades

LONDON (AP) — From a horde of people huddled on a chilly London sidewalk waiting to catch a glimpse of Princess Elizabeth on her way to marry the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, to a five-mile, 24-hour line of humanity waiting patiently to file past her coffin this week, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has always drawn huge crowds.

Untold millions must have seen her over her 70 globetrotting years on the throne. Schoolchildren hold up a homemade banner proclaiming “God Save the Queen” in Paris in 1972. A sea of humanity packed lower Broadway during a whistle-stop visit to New York in 1957.

The monarch who died Sept. 8 at age 96 was a source of fascination across the decades, across the globe.

Photographs taken throughout her reign show the changing faces and fashions of the crowds who braved cold nights and hot days to see Elizabeth if only for a fleeting second.

People look out from a window as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to inspect an honour guard in St George's Square, Valletta, in Malta, Nov. 23, 2005. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/MATT DUNHAM Huddled together on the pavement, opposite Westminster Abbey, London on Nov. 20, 1947, these people made sure of their positions for the Royal procession for the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. (AP Photo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous People queue to enter St Giles' Cathedral to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Heppell This is part of the huge crowd that packed sidewalks of New York along lower Broadway on Oct. 21, 1957, as New Yorkers turned out by the thousands to greet visiting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. (AP Photo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous People wave from a building on the river bank as a flotilla of 1,000 vessels passes on the River Thames to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhaml) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Dunham Sarah Edwards, second left, and other members of the public wait in a queue to enter the gardens of Buckingham Palace before a concert for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 60-year reign during Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London, June 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Tim Hales) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Hales People lined up to sleep outside Westminster Abbey, London before the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on Nov. 19, 1947. (AP Photo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Previous Next

