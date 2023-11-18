AP PHOTOS: Emotions run high at pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world

In the weeks since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, people across the globe have taken to the streets en masse — some in support of Israel and some in support of Palestinians.

In Tel Aviv, Israel, friends and family of some 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for their return as they participate in a five-day “March for the Hostages” from Tel Aviv to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

In Manila, capital of the Philippines, activists scuffle with police while marching toward the United States Embassy in solidarity with the Palestinians. In Washington, D.C., a river of people fills the National Mall in support of Israel — a sea of Israeli and U.S. flags.

Emotions run high. Fear and fury, disbelief and despair flicker on the faces of the grieved.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is only deepening with the United Nations saying it lacks the resources for aid deliveries in the territory, Israelis still held hostage by Hamas, and no end in sight to the conflict on either side.

Demonstrators waving Palestinian flags dodge tear gas canisters fired by police officers in Nairobi, Kenya.

Friends of those killed during Hamas’ attack on the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel stage a vigil on a beach in Tel Aviv in memory of the victims.

Thousands of miles away, the U.S. Consulate in Auckland, New Zealand, is splashed with red paint during a protest against Israel’s response to the attacks by Hamas.

And thousands upon thousands call for a cease-fire.

