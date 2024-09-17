AP PHOTOS: Life continues for Ohio community after Trump falsely accused Haitians of eating pets

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Their city has been in the eye of a political storm since former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, falsely accused legal Haitian immigrants in Springfield of eating dogs and cats.

One consequence: a rash of hoax bomb threats that forced evacuations and closures of schools, government buildings and elected officials’ homes.

But the immigrants and their neighbors in this predominantly white, blue-collar city of about 60,000 have gone on with their lives – going for a run through downtown, shooting hoops with friends, gathering with family for supper at a food hall called The Market.

Some out-of-towners – seeking to show support for the Haitians – have joined locals in patronizing the Rose Goute Creole Restaurant, which features Haitian cuisine.

Undismayed by the far-flung political rancor, lifelong Springfield residents Kelsey Fannon and Kassidy Fannon sat happily on their front porch Monday evening, playing with their new puppy and celebrating how they had spent the day deep-cleaning their entire house.

Thousands of Haitian immigrants have settled in recent years in Springfield, where they have found work in factories and warehouses that were struggling to fill job openings. The sudden influx has strained schools, health care facilities and city services and driven up the cost of housing – but the mayor, civic leaders and local pastors have welcomed them.

