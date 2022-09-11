AP PHOTOS: Mourners and royals grieve Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday after she spent 70 years on the throne.

Passersby stopped to pay their respects, some shedding tears as they placed flowers to honor the only monarch that most Britons have ever known. One image captured by an Associated Press photographer showed a single red balloon with a black and white photo of the young queen hanging above hundreds of flowers.

From billboards to subway tunnels to nearly every newspaper’s front page, the queen’s image has been hard to miss.

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stopped outside Windsor Castle to read messages left by mourners, while the streets were lined with people trying to catch a glimpse.

Earlier in the day, King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother on Sept. 19.

A balloon with a picture of Queen Elizabeth II hovers over flowers at the Green Park memorial, near Buckingham Palace, in London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti Pedestrians walk past a billboard with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti People place flowers for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Felipe Dana The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Heppell People attend a Proclamation to the people of Scotland to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St. Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek Britain's King Charles III, back to camera, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 9, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yui Mok Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali Previous Next

On Sunday, the hearse carrying her flag-draped coffin began its journey from Balmoral, Scotland, to Edinburgh, where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family will hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

The queen’s coffin will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London on Tuesday and taken to Buckingham Palace.

