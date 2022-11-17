AP PHOTOS: Soccer transcends elite level as World Cup nears

LONDON (AP) — The World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the soccer world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament.

But football is not only about watching the world’s greatest players compete on the biggest stage. The sport transcends the elite level and is really the people’s game.

Children and adults alike have kickabouts — some in organized matches at the grassroots level and others just for the fun of it on dirt roads and beaches. Wherever they can really.

Some play barefoot or in sandals because they can’t afford the expensive footwear that professionals use.

A boy in Buenos Aires tries to make a save with a huge mural of late Argentina great Diego Maradona on a building in the background. A group of girls in the United States play on a field wearing rainbow-colored socks. Afghan boys dribble on rocky and dusty ground in Kabul.

People play football at Tundikhel as Dharahara tower is seen in the background in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the soccer world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. But soccer is not only about watching the world's greatest players compete on the biggest stage. The sport transcends the elite level and is really the people's game.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niranjan Shrestha Men play soccer in front of a war-damaged building in the stadium in the city of Irpin, Ukraine Saturday Nov. 13, 2022, which was badly damaged by the Russian army during their occupation. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Kravchenko A child tries to stop the ball as he plays soccer near a mural of Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko Previous Next

Ultimately, all you need is a ball and a desire to play the beautiful game.

