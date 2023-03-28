AP Sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury after he was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal.

The people said, however, that the Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the building as Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the vote.

Pence had argued that, because he was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate that day, he was protected from being forced to testify under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning about official legislative acts.

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence has been weighing challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon in the Madison Building of the Library of Congress, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. Pence, another likely 2024 contender who has long promoted religious conservatism, has been one of the GOP's most aggressive anti-abortion voices since the Supreme Court's ruling. On the campaign trail in recent weeks, he highlighted his commitment to go further. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel at Washington and Lee University, March 21, 2023, in Lexington, Va. A federal judge has ruled that Pence will have to testify before a grand jury. Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott P. Yates FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon in the Madison Building of the Library of Congress, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. A federal judge has ruled that Pence will have to testify before a grand jury. Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon Previous Next

Pence’s team is discussing whether it will appeal.

