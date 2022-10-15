AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press
Tetyana Lazunko stands in her apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack at a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Leo Correa]

OCTOBER 8 – 14, 2022

From the Russian-Ukranian conflict, to flooding in Venezuela, to the Hunter’s moon in Kansas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

