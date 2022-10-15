AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCTOBER 8 – 14, 2022

From the Russian-Ukranian conflict, to flooding in Venezuela, to the Hunter’s moon in Kansas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS A firefighter looks at a part of a wall falling from the residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Leo Correa A Ukrainian serviceman checks the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Leo Correa Previous Next

