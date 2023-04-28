AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 22 – 28, 2023

From a woman performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, to a boxer preparing for her bout in a Golden Gloves boxing tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/ AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.