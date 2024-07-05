Attack kills 2 and injures 3 others in California beach city, police say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and three others injured in Independence Day violence in a Southern California beach city, police said Friday.

A suspect was arrested after authorities responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Thursday night in Huntington Beach, police said.

The attack broke out in a crowded area near downtown less than two hours after fireworks ended, said city spokeswoman Jennifer Carey. Huntington Beach is known as “Surf City USA.”

There is no remaining threat to the public, police said.

Few details were available Friday. Authorities described the violence as an “assault with a deadly weapon” but would not say what the weapon was.

A spokesperson for the Orange County coroner did not have details Friday about the victims’ fatal wounds. And the mayor and representatives for the district attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Other violence broke out across the country on Thursday. The Fourth of July historically is one of the nation’s deadliest days of the year.

Nationwide, shootings on Thursday killed at least eight people, including a 10-year-old girl in Cleveland, while police were investigating other gun violence across the country that injured nearly three dozen people.

