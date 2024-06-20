Authorities arrest Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides

MORRILTON, Ark. (AP) — An Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides in Oklahoma has been apprehended in Arkansas, Arkansas State Police said Thursday.

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. in a wooded area in Morrilton, Arkansas, the agency said.

He was taken into custody “without incident,” state police said in a brief statement. He was being held in the Conway County Detention Center.

Drake is wanted in connection with homicides and carjackings in Oklahoma, the Arkansas State Police said Thursday. They said he’s also wanted on other felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions on charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking, and murder.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a business in Gans, Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide and the Oklahoma agency said Drake is a person of interest.

Drake’s last known address was in Birmingham, Alabama.

