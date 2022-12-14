Bail set at $1M for man accused in armed courthouse standoff

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of carrying guns into a courthouse in Washington state earlier in the week, prompting a standoff and a three-hour lockdown before his arrest, had bail set Tuesday at $1 million.

Snohomish County District Court Presiding Judge Jennifer Rancourt set bail during a first court appearance for 32-year-old David Hsu, The Daily Herald reported.

Hsu’s attorney, Lorcan Malone, had requested little to no bail, noting Hsu has no criminal history and wasn’t accused of any violent offenses. Hsu, of Woodinville, remained jailed Tuesday afternoon.

Rancourt said she found probable cause to hold Hsu on investigation of resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and unlawful display of a weapon.

Wearing a protective vest, Hsu had entered the Snohomish County Courthouse lobby in Everett at about 12:30 p.m. Monday with guns and ammunition, the county sheriff’s office said. Hsu demanded to see two judges and the sheriff to change arrangements for custody of his child, detectives said in court documents.

Hsu was immediately confronted by law enforcement officers who ordered him to drop his weapons, authorities said, adding he placed two rifles on the ground, but refused to relinquish additional firearms and weapons and leave the building.

After hours of negotiations with law enforcement, Hsu was arrested. No one was hurt.

Sheriff’s office detectives said they recovered two rifles, four handguns, more than 300 rounds of ammunition, a ballistic armor vest, six knives, a hatchet and brass knuckles from the lobby of the courthouse.

