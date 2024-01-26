Baltimore woman charged in stabbings and hit-and-runs in the Maryland suburbs of Washington

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore woman suspected of striking people with her car and randomly stabbing others in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., was charged Friday with attempted murder.

The attacks occurred over roughly two hours Thursday night in Prince George’s County. Six people were injured, including two stabbing victims who were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police said in a news release Friday that officers arrested the 31-year-old suspect, Tanay Stallings-Brown, in Baltimore after tracking her car. The vehicle had significant damage, including a broken windshield, when officers pulled her over late Thursday, police said.

She was taken back to Prince George’s County and charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault and other charges, police said.

“The motive for these crimes remains under investigation,” police said in the news release. “At this time, it appears she chose her victims at random.”

No attorney was listed in online court records who could speak on Stallings-Brown’s behalf Friday.

The violence began Thursday evening when a woman walking on a sidewalk was struck by a car, Deputy Chief James McCreary said during a news conference. She suffered minor injuries.

About 10 minutes later, police learned of another hit-and-run followed by a stabbing less than 2 miles (3 kilometers) away. The driver drove into an adult and a teenager, then got out of the car and stabbed the teen. Officials said the 15-year-old girl was in critical condition.

A short time later, two more pedestrians were struck and injured a few miles from that scene, he said. Neither was seriously injured. And an hour after that, a man was stabbed at a gas station several miles away, leaving him also in critical condition, police said.

“This evolved rapidly,” McCreary said, adding that he hasn’t seen anything like this in his 20 years on the force.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.