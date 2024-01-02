‘Black Panther’ performer Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in NYC crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in midtown Manhattan early on New Year’s Day has been identified as an actor who has appeared in films such as “Black Panther” and “The Color Purple.”

Actor and stunt performer Carrie Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth and is in a great deal of pain following the crash near Penn Station on Monday, her mother posted to Instagram.

Bernans’ publicist did not immediately return a message left Tuesday seeking comment.

Police said a 44-year-old man was fleeing officers at around 1:30 a.m. when he drove onto the sidewalk and injured several pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. The driver was arrested on charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened about a dozen blocks south of Times Square, where thousands of revelers had just celebrated the start of the New Year.

Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in “Black Panther” and performed stunts in the musical version of “The Color Purple” released last month. She is the mother of a young son, and her mother posted that the child was not with her when she was injured.

