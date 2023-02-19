Blinken arrives for tour of Turkey’s earthquake zone

ISTANBUL (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in southern Turkey on Sunday and set off on a tour of the earthquake disaster zone accompanied by the Turkish foreign minister.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that Blinken and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu left Incirlik Air Base near Adana by helicopter for nearby Hatay province, one of the areas hardest hit by the Feb. 6 quake that killed at least 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Blinken arrived at the air base, where U.S. troops are stationed, after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Blinken is on his first trip to NATO member Turkey since he took office two years ago. He is scheduled to visit a tent city in Hatay established for people displaced by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and to tour an aid distribution center, according to Turkish officials who were not authorized to be identified publicly.

On returning to Incirlik, he plans to meet with U.S. and Turkish service personnel, as well as Turkish military families affected by the earthquake.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, sit in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake stricken areas, in Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Clodagh Kilcoyne U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, is greeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Clodagh Kilcoyne U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, walks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, following a helicopter tour of earthquake stricken areas of Hatay Province, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE Previous Next

Incirlik, home to the U.S. Air Force’s 39th Air Base Wing, has been a crucial logistics center for aid distribution. Supplies from around the world have been flown into the base and sent by truck and helicopter to those in need, including in difficult to reach villages.

Blinken is set to fly to Ankara, Turkey’s capital, later Sunday for discussions with Turkish officials on Monday, including an anticipated meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As well as the effects of the earthquake, Blinken is expected to discuss Sweden and Finland’s efforts to join NATO, which Turkey has delayed.

