California firefighters rescue dehydrated coyote pup without a mom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters rescued a dehydrated coyote pup that appeared to have lost its mother, state fire officials said in social media posts Thursday.

Photos of the July 4 rescue show a big-eared pup bundled up and given bowls of food at a San Mateo County fire station.

The coyote was found in an unincorporated area of the county just south of San Francisco.

Firefighters with Cal Fire CZU had “seen this pup running around with his mom, but this time, mom was nowhere in sight. The little animal seemed disoriented and was stumbling around,” read the post accompanying photos.

They gave the pup water and chicken until rescuers with the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA could take the small coyote, who was dehydrated and malnourished.

