Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.

People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed.

Thousands outside the palace cheered, shouted “God save the queen!” and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen’s official London residence and through the wrought iron gates. Her son, King Charles III, and other immediate family members waited inside.

The coffin traveled to London from Edinburgh, where 33,000 people filed silently past it in the 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral after it had been brought there from her cherished summer retreat, Balmoral. The queen — the only monarch many in the United Kingdom have ever known — died there Sept. 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base in the west of London, about an hour after it left Edinburgh. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those at the base for the arrival.

Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jane Barlow People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jane Barlow People walk down the steps as they leave after viewing the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr Josek A steward places a flower on a statue for Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr Josek Stewards stand along the route for people to queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr Josek John Loughrey, wearing a hat with various badges of Queen Elizabeth II, is seen outside Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in St. Giles' Cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh Monday night and through most of Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Lawson Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III is flying to Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Britain's King Charles III meets wellwishers as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III is flying to Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Britain's King Charles III meets wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III is flying to Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Britain's King Charles III meets Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey, center, and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Britain's King Charles III meets Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Large crowds gather to catch a glimpse of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort during a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison Large crowds gather to catch a glimpse of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort during a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison Britain's King Charles III waves to members of the public as he arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia Britain's King Charles III waves to the public as he leaves after a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison A woman leans out of a window on the Royal Mile as she waits for the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin to depart from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles II was in Scotland on Monday accompanying his mother's coffin, and he will visit Northern Ireland and Wales later in the week, attending memorial services in Belfast and Cardiff. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia People walks past Prince Charles Cinema, which displays a message reading 'Thank you for the last 70 years', in Soho, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will lie in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Liam McBurney Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Liam McBurney Britain's King Charles III, with the Queen Consort, listen to a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, right, at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson People watch as the Queens cortege with the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Petr Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr Josek Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carl Recine The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in the hearse from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Russell Cheyne Britain's King Charles III meets with SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson People watch as the Queens cortege with the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Petr Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr Josek The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in the hearse from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Russell Cheyne The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Russell Cheyne People take photos with their mobile phones as the Queens cortege with the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the RAF aircraft at Edinburgh Airport, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, for the final journey from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane to London. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Milligan The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the RAF aircraft at Edinburgh Airport, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, for the final journey from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane to London. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Milligan Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Niall Carson Police officers stand guard St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Russell Cheyne/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Russell Cheyne The Royal Air Force aircraft carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs from Edinburgh Airport, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, for the final journey to London. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Milligan Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carl Recine Britain's King Charles III arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Michael Cooper/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Cooper A man walk past a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II decorating a street near Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Felipe Dana King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort ride in a convoy carrying the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II, as it heads towards Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreea Alexandru People wait for the arrival of the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Markus Schreiber The Airforce plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at RAF Northolt in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss awaits the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive at RAF Northolt, London, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Matthews The State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at RAF Northolt in London, to be taken to Buckingham Palace, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried off a plane by the Queen's Colour Squadron at RAF Northolt in London, to be taken to Buckingham Palace, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth Princess Anne arrives by plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at RAF Northolt in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried off a plane by the Queen's Colour Squadron at RAF Northolt in London, to be taken to Buckingham Palace, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lands at the Royal Air Force Northolt, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The queen's coffin is flown back to RAF Northolt, an air force base in London, and driven to Buckingham Palace. (Ben Stansall, Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Stansall Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss waits for the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Royal Air Force Northolt, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The queen's coffin is flown back to RAF Northolt, an air force base in London, and driven to Buckingham Palace. (Ben Stansall, Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Stansall Soldiers get ready for the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at RAF Northolt in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth People line the road waiting for a convoy carrying the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II, heading towards Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreea Alexandru The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Marco Bertorello/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bertorello People gather near the Marble Arch as the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II drives from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Felipe Dana The cortege carrying the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II, heads towards Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vadim Ghirda The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Markus Schreiber The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Marco Bertorello/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bertorello Previous Next

One who stood in the rain waiting for the hearse to pass, retired bus driver David Stringer, 82, recalled watching the queen’s coronation on a newsreel as a boy.

“It’s a great shame,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t think about her every day, but I always knew she was there, and my life’s coming to a close now and her time has finished.”

The coffin will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

“Scotland has now bid our Queen of Scots a sad, but fond farewell,” said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. “We will not see her like again.”

Charles had returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.

The new king is making his own journey this week, visiting the four nations of the U.K. – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Hundreds gathered around Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the queen’s death. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowd and sometimes used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi — famously his late mother’s favorite breed of dog — held up by one person, and some chanted “God save the king!”

“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be present in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new king is a truly historic moment for us all,” said Hillsborough resident Robin Campbell.

While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.

That split fueled three decades of violence known as “the Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and U.K. security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The royal family was touched personally by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of the queen and a much-loved mentor to Charles, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter century after Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement.

For some Irish nationalists, the monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others acknowledge the queen’s role in forging peace. On a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander — a once-unthinkable moment of reconciliation. On Tuesday the new king shook hands with Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill.

In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein attended commemorative events for the queen and meeting the king on Tuesday.

Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the queen had “demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation.”

Charles responded that she had tried to play a role “in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.”

He said he would draw on his mother’s “shining example” and “seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.”

Still, not everyone was welcoming the new king.

On the Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died while on a hunger strike in prison in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.

“No, he’s not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen never done nothing for us. Never did. None of the royals do.”

Irish leaders attended a service of reflection at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast despite tense relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the U.K. and the EU have been wrangling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with a member of the bloc.

Before being flown to London, the queen’s oak coffin was carried from St. Giles’ Cathedral to the strain of bagpipes. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh broke into applause as the coffin, accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life,” Princess Anne said in a statement. “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

___

Follow AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.