Cher inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Dua Lipa and Zendaya paying tribute

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dua Lipa opened the Rock & Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night singing Cher’s “Believe” only to give way to the actor-singing icon, who emerged to blistering screams. The two held hands during their brief duet, a connection across generations the Hall has always hoped to spotlight.

The inductees this year in addition to Cher are: Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, the late Alexis Korner, the late John Mayall and the late Big Mama Thornton.

Zendaya inducted Cher. “Where do I even begin? Cher is not one person,” the actor said. “Her name is just as legendary as her legacy.” Zendaya noted that Cher is the only woman to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in each of the past seven decades. “Cher has got the goods,” Zendaya said before Cher performed a rocking version of “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

In her speech, Cher said she was inspired by Cinderella and thanked her mother for instilling in her to always get back up after defeat. “The one thing I got from my mom is to never give up,” she said. “I never give up. I’m talking to the women — down and out, we keep going.”

Chuck D inducted Kool & the Gang, saying “This is a long-due celebration.” The band had 12 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including the 1980 chart-topper “Celebration” as well as “Cherish,” “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Ladies Night” and “Joanna.” They’ve been eligible for the hall since 1994.

FILE - Dave Matthews, of Dave Matthews Band, performs on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File) Photo: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP/Paul R. Giunta

The Roots helped the band do a medley of hits that got the crowd grooving — led by Robert “Kool” Bell — bass guitarist, co-founder and last original member — and longtime singer James “JT” Taylor. Confetti shot into the arena.

Saturday’s induction ceremony is being held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, where the Hall has promised to return to every few years. It streams live on Disney+ and a special with performance highlights will air on ABC on Jan. 1.

The Hall says the Dave Matthews Band, Blige, Foreigner, Frampton and Warwick also will be performing live. When the names of the nominees were read before the telecast, it was the Dave Matthews Band that got the biggest cheer in the auditorium.

Cher — who in addition to her hits was a pioneer in the use of Auto-Tune — and Blige, with eight multi-platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards, will help boost the number of women in the Hall, which critics say is too low.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises at iHeartMedia and the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said Saturday that he and the Hall are trying to bring the inductions back to rock’s roots, not expand the category.

“What I’m trying to do is bring over the aperture back up to where it was in the late ’50s, where you had Brenda Lee and Hank Williams right next to Fats Domino, Elvis Presley, the Beatles. It was, at that time, this gumbo of artists. It kind of narrowed down over the years. All I can do is bring it back to its original roots.”

There had been a starry push to get Foreigner — with the hits “Urgent” and “Hot Blooded” — into the Hall, with Mark Ronson, Jack Black, Slash, Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney all publicly backing the move. Ronson’s stepfather is Mick Jones, Foreigner’s founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist.

Warwick will arrive at the ceremony only a few days after attending a memorial to her longtime friend and collaborator, Cissy Houston, in Newark, New Jersey. Jennifer Hudson and Teyana Taylor will help induct her.

Other members of rock, pop and hip-hop royalty will be on hand to help usher the class in, including Busta Rhymes,Demi Lovato, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash and The Roots.

Julia Roberts will help induct the Dave Matthews Band — she’s a self-avowed superfan and she appeared in the band’s video for the 2005 single, “Dreamgirl.” Busta Rhymes will be performing with A Tribe Called Quest.

While no country act is being inducted this year, country artists will be heard. Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally will team up to pay tribute to Buffett, while Urban will play in honor of Frampton. Meanwhile, Hagar revealed he’ll be part of the team inducting Foreigner and will sing “Hot Blooded.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.