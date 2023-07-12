Clarification: Media-Fox-Lawsuit story

DOVER, Del. (AP) — In a story published July 12, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News. The story should have made clear that the lawsuit was initially filed Monday in Superior Court in Delaware, then transferred to federal court in that state on Wednesday.
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, March 2, 2017, in New York. A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the Capitol insurrection. Although the lawsuit mentions Fox's Laura Ingraham and Will Cain, former Fox host Carlson was cited as the leader in promoting the theory. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
